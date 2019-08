The Great Lakes water levels may have swallowed your beach, but an embarrassment of riches have revealed themselves.

An abundance of Petoskey stones, the iconic Michigan rock, have made emerged from their geologic hiding spots, and just in time for Labor Day.

Kevin Gauthier, the owner of Korner Gem in Traverse City, which sells everything stone and rock in jewelry form, said the burst of Petoskey stones is due to the high lake levels.