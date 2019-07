The Detroit Pistons took a break from basketball to help spruce up a local park.

The team hosted a "basketball for all" community day of service ahead of a first-of-its-kind tournament, this weekend.

Volunteers with the Detroit Pistons and Quicken Loans built benches, painted and planted trees. The group helped clean up Detroit's Rouge Park - just one of the areas in phase two of the Detroit Pistons' $2.5 million plan to renovate and refurbish 60 basketball courts over the next six years.

The outing taking place just two days before the club's inaugural 3-on-3 tournament at Little Caesars Arena. There are 250 teams signed up with more than 1,100 players.

For more info on the 3-on-3 tournament CLICK HERE.