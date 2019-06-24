< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mike-renda">The Opinions of Mike Renda</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Abandoned_tents__human_waste_piling_up_o_0_7434801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1">Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/should-reparations-be-paid-for-slavery-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Should_reparations_be_paid_for_slavery__0_7433909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Should reparations be paid for slavery?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/should-reparations-be-paid-for-slavery-">Should reparations be paid for slavery?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/V%20WORLDS%20UGLIEST%20DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png_7433760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog">'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/device-to-trap-plastic-waste-in-pacific-ocean-relaunches-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/09/09/Ocean_cleanup_project_0_6038004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/device-to-trap-plastic-waste-in-pacific-ocean-relaunches-1">Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1">Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/should-reparations-be-paid-for-slavery-">Should reparations be paid for slavery?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog">'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/device-to-trap-plastic-waste-in-pacific-ocean-relaunches-1">Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/long-work-hours-can-increase-risk-of-stroke-by-up-to-45-percent-study-says">Long work hours can increase risk of stroke by up to 45 percent, study says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos">All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich, Cheetos hot wings, ‘mac and Cheetos'</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/BDD9B2CBEAFA43F380885603359EB522_1560894899681_7415043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-">Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/getty-gray-clouds-052019_1558355557135_7290242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjbk-dearborn%20hts%20flooding2-050119_1556727090447.JPG_7205919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1131126942_1556294311272_7175440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-">Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-">Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/grandmothers-prayer-closet-withstands-e4-tornado-in-alabama">Grandmother's prayer closet withstands EF4 tornado in Alabama</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/hazel-ravines-and-downtown-with-mimosa-recipes"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hazel__Ravines_and_Downtown_with_mimosa__0_7436186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hazel, Ravines and Downtown with mimosa recipes"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/hazel-ravines-and-downtown-with-mimosa-recipes">Hazel, Ravines and Downtown with mimosa recipes</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/friday-night-motown-review-at-the-whitney"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Friday_Night_Motown_Review_at_The_Whitne_0_7436279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Friday Night Motown Review at The Whitney"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/friday-night-motown-review-at-the-whitney">Friday Night Motown Review at The Whitney</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/chuck-bennet-talks-men-s-summer-footwear"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Chuck_Bennet_talks_men_s_summer_footwear_0_7436464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chuck Bennet talks men's summer footwear"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/chuck-bennet-talks-men-s-summer-footwear">Chuck Bennet talks men's summer footwear</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/evening-of-roses-at-edsel-and-eleanor-ford-house"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Evening_of_Roses_at_Edsel_and_Eleanor_Fo_0_7436460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Evening of Roses at Edsel and Eleanor Ford house"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/evening-of-roses-at-edsel-and-eleanor-ford-house">Evening of Roses at Edsel and Eleanor Ford house</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/hazel-ravines-and-downtown-with-mimosa-recipes">Hazel, Ravines and Downtown with mimosa recipes</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/friday-night-motown-review-at-the-whitney">Friday Night Motown Review at The Whitney</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/chuck-bennet-talks-men-s-summer-footwear">Chuck Bennet talks men's summer footwear</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/evening-of-roses-at-edsel-and-eleanor-ford-house">Evening of Roses at Edsel and Eleanor Ford house</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/switching-to-plant-based-lifestyle-with-chickpea-and-bean">Switching to plant-based lifestyle with Chickpea and Bean</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/regenerative-bread-camp-june-23-24">Regenerative Bread Camp June 23-24</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/worldcup">2019 World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a Pistons owner announces deal to redevelop Palace of Auburn Hills

Posted Jun 24 2019 11:53AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 02:07PM EDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/pistons-owner-announces-deal-to-redevelop-palace-of-auburn-hills" data-title="Pistons owner announces deal to redevelop Palace of Auburn Hills" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/pistons-owner-announces-deal-to-redevelop-palace-of-auburn-hills" addthis:title="Pistons owner announces deal to redevelop Palace of Auburn Hills"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414415464.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores announced Monday that his company has entered an agreement to redevelop the Palace of Auburn Hills and the land surrounding the former home of the Pistons.

Gores announced Tuesday that he has entered into a joint venture Livonia-based Schostack Brothers & Company, a fourth-generation family business that's been in Michigan since 1920, to redevelop the Palace and the surrounding land.

According to the announcement, Schostak Brothers will be the lead partner and manage the future mixed-used development. The announcement said that the land is expected to include corporate offices, research & development and technology companies. src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414415464-414415385" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 02:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414415464" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores announced Monday that his company has entered an agreement to redevelop the Palace of Auburn Hills and the land surrounding the former home of the Pistons.</p> <p>Gores announced Tuesday that he has entered into a joint venture Livonia-based Schostack Brothers & Company, a fourth-generation family business that's been in Michigan since 1920, to redevelop the Palace and the surrounding land.</p> <p>According to the announcement, Schostak Brothers will be the lead partner and manage the future mixed-used development. The announcement said that the land is expected to include corporate offices, research & development and technology companies. Financial terms were not disclosed.</p> <p>Though the press release never used the words "sold" or "demolition", it has been reported by <a href="https://www.crainsdetroit.com/real-estate/palace-auburn-hills-sold-demolition-begin-fall" target="_blank">Crain's Detroit that demolition will start this fall. </a></p> <p>Pistons VP of Public Relations, Kevin Grigg, said that the "expectation is that The Palace will be decommissioned some time this fall once the team completes its move to the new team headquarters in Detroit – the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center".</p> <p>Gores said this is following up on his 2016 promise, when it was announced the Pistons would return to the city of Detroit.</p> <p>"We promised the people of Auburn Hills and Oakland County that we would find a solution that would be good for the community and make a positive economic impact," said Gores. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-electrocuted-dead-for-20-minutes-brought-back-to-life-by-beaumont-doctor" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Michael%20Pruitt-Dr-Angel-Chudler_1561394164874.jpg_7436353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Michael%20Pruitt-Dr-Angel-Chudler_1561394164874.jpg_7436353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Michael%20Pruitt-Dr-Angel-Chudler_1561394164874.jpg_7436353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Michael%20Pruitt-Dr-Angel-Chudler_1561394164874.jpg_7436353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Michael%20Pruitt-Dr-Angel-Chudler_1561394164874.jpg_7436353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Pruitt&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;20&#x20;yr&#x20;man&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;suffered&#x20;a&#x20;near&#x20;fatal&#x20;electrocution&#x20;return&#x20;to&#x20;Beaumont&#x20;Farmington&#x20;Hill&#x20;Emergency&#x20;Center&#x20;to&#x20;thank&#x20;the&#x20;team&#x20;that&#x20;saved&#x20;his&#x20;life&#x2e;&#x20;Pictured&#x20;with&#x20;ER&#x20;Dr&#x2e;&#x20;Angel&#x20;Chudler&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man electrocuted, dead for 20 minutes, brought back to life by Beaumont doctor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pistons-owner-announces-deal-to-redevelop-palace-of-auburn-hills" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-palace%20of%20auburn%20hills-062419_1561391589863.JPG_7435759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pistons owner announces deal to redevelop Palace of Auburn Hills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-diehards-wheelchair-basketball-team-competing-in-pistons-3-on-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-detroit%20diehards%20wheelchair%20bball-062419_1561388639979.jpg_7435720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-detroit%20diehards%20wheelchair%20bball-062419_1561388639979.jpg_7435720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-detroit%20diehards%20wheelchair%20bball-062419_1561388639979.jpg_7435720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-detroit%20diehards%20wheelchair%20bball-062419_1561388639979.jpg_7435720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-detroit%20diehards%20wheelchair%20bball-062419_1561388639979.jpg_7435720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit Diehards wheelchair basketball team competing in Pistons' 3-on-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tasting-the-favorites-at-honest-john-s-in-midtown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tasting_the_favorites_at_Honest_John_s_i_0_7435143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tasting_the_favorites_at_Honest_John_s_i_0_7435143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tasting_the_favorites_at_Honest_John_s_i_0_7435143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tasting_the_favorites_at_Honest_John_s_i_0_7435143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tasting_the_favorites_at_Honest_John_s_i_0_7435143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tasting the favorites at Honest John's in Midtown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/15-year-old-boy-killed-in-michigan-dirt-bike-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>15-year-old boy killed in Michigan dirt bike crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 