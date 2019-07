- Police have arrested a man suffering mental issues who had fired off his gun in Sterling Heights Monday.

The suspect allegedly had chased his mother out of the house following an argument. Standing in his front yard, he then fired a shot into the air in the 1400 block of Hannabauer Street at about 7 p.m.

When police arrived, the suspect ran back inside his house, barricading himself. About an hour later he ran from the house and was seen going through backyards.

K9 officers tracked the suspect down, eventually arresting him in the subdivision.

The man is in jail facing multiple charges. He is expected to be arraigned tomorrow.