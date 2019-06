- A 70-year-old barricaded gunman inside a Ferndale apartment building is engaged in a standoff with police Tuesday night at Planavon and Withington streets.

Police Sgt. Barron Brown said that gunshots were reported inside Withington West 415 where the man allegedly fired at another person in a hallway between the first and second floor. There have been no reported injuries.

Brown said that "a few shots" were said to have been fired off. He said police have been unsuccessful in trying to communicate with the suspect who is barricaded inside his room.

"We were able to lock him down in one area of the building which we believe is his residence," Brown said. "We have notified Oakland County SWAT and they are taking over the tactical portion of this."

Ferndale police have also secured the perimeter and are advising neighbors in the area to shelter in place and stay away from windows, especially those near the south side of the building.