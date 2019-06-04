Penske Logistics' new cooler and freezer distribution facility in Romulus is called the "Michigan Fresh Center"
"We spent about $100 million to make sure we had the right material and handling equipment, the right design for the facility, the right space, the freezers, the banana rooms, etc," said Mark Altman, Penske Logistics.
On Tuesday the company and community leaders celebrated the grand opening of the center that will service Penske's client - The Kroger Company in Michigan which includes its stores, pharmacies and gas centers.