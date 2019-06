- Ferndale police are at the scene of a ongoing situation in the area of Planavon and Withington.

Police have surrounded the Withington West 415 apartment building and are asking neighbors to stay away from windows.

Sgt. Baron Brown tweeted that there are no injuries at the scene.

At this point we do not believe there are any injuries as a result of this incident. — PIO Brown — Ferndale Police Dept (@FerndalePolice) June 5, 2019

On the city's Facebook page, a message says that the scene is confined to that area, which is one block west of Woodward Avenue.

"The issue is confined to this area. We ask that you avoid the area or, if you live or work nearby, please remain indoors," the Facebook message said.

