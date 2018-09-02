Police: Blown tire leads to fatal crash

Posted: Sep 02 2018 11:44AM EDT

Detroit police say one person is dead after a blown tire led to a fatal crash early Sunday morning on Detroit's West Side. 

Police say the crash happened on Woodingham Drive and Seven Mile Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. 

According to the report, the victim was heading eastbound on Seven Mile when their tire blew out causing them to lose control and crash into a 2001 Ford Taurus mini van. 

The vehicle then continued on a short distance eventually coming to rest against a tree. 

Police say there were no other injuries reported. The victim has not been identified at this time. 

