Police call 39-year-old Rockwood woman's death suspicious

- Rockwood police are investigating the suspicious death of a 39-year-old woman.

The resident was found unresponsive inside her unattached garage by her boyfriend at about 5 a.m. Tuesday. First responders say she was dead at the scene.

Police say the boyfriend is cooperating with investigators and is being questioned. No details have been released regarding how the woman died.

"This is an isolated incident, there is nobody in custody yet," said Chief Randy Krause, Rockwood Police Department. "We do have the male resident in for questioning."

Krause declined comment regarding the manner of death.

