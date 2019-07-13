< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2)</strong> - A man was driving a Black Chevy Impala fleeing from Southfield police after officers tried to pull him over on 8 mile. mile. </p><p>"He was going so fast I had to swerve, I was like whoa," witness LaToya Massey said. </p><p>Police started chasing him, lights and sirens activated around 4 p.m. Saturday. And even though the department says the chase was terminated at Beech Road.</p><p>The driver ran through a red light at 8 mile and Inkster about a mile away then, </p><p>"We heard errrrr and then boom, see the white car actually flip and land on where it's at," witness Kristina Hummel said. </p><p>The drivers of both cars were killed in the crash. </p><p>Gas station surveillance video is of the Chevy Impala right before the crash.</p><p>"The cops got out to run to the black car to try to pull him out, they tried to revive him but there was nothing," Hummel said.</p><p>Police are not saying why they attempted to pull over the driver of the Impala and they are not releasing the identities of the deceased drivers.</p><p>"Just sad this is the way it had to end for those people you know, I'm just praying for the family a horrible situation," he said. <br> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 