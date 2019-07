- A man was driving a Black Chevy Impala fleeing from Southfield police after officers tried to pull him over on 8 mile.

"He was going so fast I had to swerve, I was like whoa," witness LaToya Massey said.

Police started chasing him, lights and sirens activated around 4 p.m. Saturday. And even though the department says the chase was terminated at Beech Road.

The driver ran through a red light at 8 mile and Inkster about a mile away then,

"We heard errrrr and then boom, see the white car actually flip and land on where it's at," witness Kristina Hummel said.

The drivers of both cars were killed in the crash.

Gas station surveillance video is of the Chevy Impala right before the crash.

"The cops got out to run to the black car to try to pull him out, they tried to revive him but there was nothing," Hummel said.

Police are not saying why they attempted to pull over the driver of the Impala and they are not releasing the identities of the deceased drivers.

"Just sad this is the way it had to end for those people you know, I'm just praying for the family a horrible situation," he said.