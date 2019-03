- You probably never thought crossing the street, not in the crosswalk could get you a ticket. Think again, officials want people to be careful.

So, a major jaywalking crackdown begins Sunday.

The state is awarding overtime grants to police in Detroit and Warren from Sunday through Saturday the 16th to enforce the crackdown.

Between 2013 and 2017 more than two thousand pedestrians were hit in Detroit and nearly 200 in Warren.

Police will also be looking for drivers to come to complete stops.

The start date of the enforcement period is no coincidence. Drivers and pedestrians will have to adjust to the shift of Daylight hours for the time change.