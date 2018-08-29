Police find elderly woman dead, man with gunshot wound to head after 911 call for welfare check

- Authorities are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead inside a home in Macomb Township. An elderly man was also found injured, with what police say appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say dispatch got a call from a man in Florida around 9 p.m. Tuesday, saying he had just talked to his father and that he was slurring his words. The man asked deputies to go to his father's house and check on him. The sheriff's office says a 911 call was also made from the home where a man was slurring his words.

Deputies went to the house and couldn't make contact with anyone so they forced entry into the home.

Once inside, deputies found a deceased elderly woman in the master bedroom. She had been shot several times all over her body.

Police then found an elderly man in the bathroom of the master bedroom with what's believed to be a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the man and woman are husband and wife, and are the only people who lived at the house. Police didn't find any signs of a forced entry and all of their belongings appeared to be in place.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating and has not yet given the name of the deceased woman.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.