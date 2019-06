- The Kalamazoo Police Department has released the names of the mother and her twin 9-year-old girls who were found dead after she intentionally drove into the Kalamazoo River

Police say Ineza Marie Clinton, 44, and 9-year-old twins Angel and Faith, died late Monday night when Ineza drove into the river at a park.

Kalamazoo police were called to a Walgreens to a report of two young girls who were upset and trying to find their uncle. The girls were upset and told their uncle and police that Ineza had driven the car into the river with Angel and Faith inside.

Officers ended up at Verburg Park, where police say the submerged vehicle was found. Thomas says they initially found the 44-year-old woman's body and one child's body, and the other child's body was found Tuesday morning following a search.

Chief Karianne Thomas said Tuesday that the girls at Walgreens had been in the car, but were let out before it was driven into the water.

Thomas says investigators were trying to determine why the woman drove into the water.

The department in a statement offered "condolences to all family and friends who have been impacted by this tragic loss."

Fox 2 reported on this story from Southfield, Mich.

The Associated Press contributed to this report