Police in Berkley looking for missing teen who left home

- Police in Berkley are asking for help locating a teen who was last seen walking away from his home.

Police say 14-year-old Lucian (Luke) Patalocco was last seen walking away from his home in the area of Oakshire and 12 Mile Road, which is between Greenfield and Coolidge. Police didn't specify when Luke was last seen at the home.

Police say the teen has made suicidal statements in the past and has been known to frequent area drug stores.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a navy hooded rain jacket.

If you think you've seen Luke or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call The Berkley Department of Public Safety at 248-658-3380.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.