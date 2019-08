- Detroit police say a deadly shooting was carried out by members of a neighborhood gang in an ambush on the southwest side Thursday night.

Gang members were looking for a specific target at the gas station but sadly an innocent customer caught in the rain of bullets was killed.

Ray Baker was shot and killed at the Detroit Exxon gas station. Police say the 46-year-old was at the wrong place - at the wrong time.

"Another person who was walking by and had nothing do with this situation ends up losing his life it's sad," said Assistant Detroit Police Chief David LeValley. "Why somebody would take a gun out and fire it indiscriminately ..."

Police say four people in a white minivan pulled up to the Green Light station around 11:30 p.m. off Fort near Schaefer. One guy jumped out of the sliding door, armed with an AK-47 and started firing at two people inside of a Taurus at the gas station.

"Those individuals fled while the suspect was firing rounds at them," LeValley said.

That's when the other guys inside the van started shooting too. A 26-year-old woman in the Taurus was shot in the leg, but will be okay.

Baker was just walking out of the store - when he was shot in the chest multiple times, killing him.

"There appears to be a gang nexus to what took place," LeValley said. "The individuals are associated with a neighborhood gang."

The Gang Intelligence Unit within DPD is working to case. Detroit police asking for the public's help too.

"We are hopeful someone from the community will give us a call when they see the video," LeValley said.