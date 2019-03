- Detroit Police are investigating a hit-and-run fatal accident that happened Saturday night around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Gratiot and Rosemary.

Authorities say the victim, an 17-year-old male, was attempting to cross Gratiot when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling Northbound on the street.

The vehicle continued on Gratiot and failed to stop, police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating.

