<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-423886921"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:28PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 12:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423886921" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT. (FOX 2)</strong> - It was the middle of the day, Wednesday, on a busy street corner where a dozen kids were playing.</p> <p>Shot after shots were fired at a black Jeep. Inside was a 29- year-old man dead. His family calls him Cho. </p> <p>Police were there within a couple of minutes. Then more than 100 people rushed to the crime scene. Cars were lined up near Penrose and Havana where it happened. </p> <p>The mood was hostile and tense. The FOX 2 crew was forced to stop recording and eventually forced to move blocks away. </p> <p>As medical examiners tried to look at the victim’s body inside the Jeep, people started climbing tree and crossing into the crime tape, forcing officers to take control. </p> <p>Witnesses told FOX 2 the victim was heading to his pregnant girlfriend’s house and then a white car allegedly pulled up, blocked him and then a red pickup truck pulled up and someone inside that truck fired shots. </p> <p>Cho’s family says they believe it was planned out. </p> <p>Police confirm they are looking for the red pickup truck in connection to this homicide. </p> <p><strong><em>Stay with FOX 2 for updates.</em></strong><br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-bank-robber-in-wayne" title="Police search for bank robber in Wayne" data-articleId="423884438" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="News Edge" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for bank robber in Wayne</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wayne Police are on the lookout for a bank robbery. </p><p>Investigators say an unarmed man hit the Chase Bank on West Michigan Avenue around 5:00 Wednesday evening, taking cash and fleeing on foot. </p><p>"There were a bunch of cops and helicopters up in the air and the guy took off and got away with maybe a thousand dollars," said a concert goer. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-in-critical-condition-after-accident-on-eastbound-i-94" title="Man in critical condition after accident on Eastbound I-94" data-articleId="423881543" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man in critical condition after accident on Eastbound I-94</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Michigan State troopers were on scene working on an accident that happened on Eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile Road in Roseville. </p><p>The preliminary investigation revealed that the male driver of a Silverado pickup truck was eastbound on I-94, lost control and struck the end of the median wall and a Ford SUV that was traveling westbound. </p><p>The female driver of the Ford and a male passenger in the pickup truck suffered from minor injuries. The male driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/remembering-maddie-cramer-through-dancing-while-cancering" title="Remembering Maddie Cramer through Dancing While Cancering" data-articleId="423862286" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Remembering Maddie Cramer through Dancing While Cancering</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In April of 2017, the lives of Scott and Pamela Cramer changed forever. That was the month their 2-year-old daughter, Maddie, was diagnosed with a rare spinal tumor. </p><p>Sadly, Maddie lost her battle with cancer, but during her short life, she created a lasting legacy her parents are determined to share.</p><p>“Those days and weeks after a child is diagnosed with cancer are an absolute nightmare, so we really were just very much effected emotionally. But what carried us through and what made us okay and got through each day was Maddie,” Pamela said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/coca-cola-kicks-off-the-holiday-season-with-new-cinnamon-flavor-hitting-us-shelves-in-september"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/14/cin%20coke%20cms_1565810373369.jpg_7592566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cinnamon Coca-Cola is expected to hit shelves in the U.S. in September. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-bank-robber-in-wayne" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_search_for_bank_robber_in_Wayne_0_7593591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for bank robber in Wayne</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-in-critical-condition-after-accident-on-eastbound-i-94" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/wjbk_12%20mile%20gratiot%20wreck_081419_1565837310702.JPG_7593904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man in critical condition after accident on Eastbound I-94</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/remembering-maddie-cramer-through-dancing-while-cancering" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Remembering_Maddie_Cramer_through_Dancin_0_7593616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Remembering Maddie Cramer through Dancing While Cancering</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/preparing-for-the-golden-years-college" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Preparing_for_the_golden_years__college_0_7593076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Preparing_for_the_golden_years__college_0_7593076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Preparing_for_the_golden_years__college_0_7593076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Preparing_for_the_golden_years__college_0_7593076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Preparing_for_the_golden_years__college_0_7593076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preparing for the golden years, college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/holocaust-memorial-center-organizes-program-featuring-holocaust-survivors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Holocaust_Memorial_Center_host_program_f_0_7593217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Holocaust_Memorial_Center_host_program_f_0_7593217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Holocaust_Memorial_Center_host_program_f_0_7593217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Holocaust_Memorial_Center_host_program_f_0_7593217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/14/Holocaust_Memorial_Center_host_program_f_0_7593217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Holocaust Memorial Center organizes program featuring Holocaust survivors</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i 