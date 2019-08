- It was the middle of the day, Wednesday, on a busy street corner where a dozen kids were playing.

Shot after shots were fired at a black Jeep. Inside was a 29- year-old man dead. His family calls him Cho.

Police were there within a couple of minutes. Then more than 100 people rushed to the crime scene. Cars were lined up near Penrose and Havana where it happened.

The mood was hostile and tense. The FOX 2 crew was forced to stop recording and eventually forced to move blocks away.

As medical examiners tried to look at the victim’s body inside the Jeep, people started climbing tree and crossing into the crime tape, forcing officers to take control.

Witnesses told FOX 2 the victim was heading to his pregnant girlfriend’s house and then a white car allegedly pulled up, blocked him and then a red pickup truck pulled up and someone inside that truck fired shots.

Cho’s family says they believe it was planned out.

Police confirm they are looking for the red pickup truck in connection to this homicide.

