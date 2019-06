- Detroit Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian auto accident that happened Sunday morning right before 2:00 a.m. in the area of Michigan Avenue and Wabash.

Witnesses told police that the driver, a 17-year-old girl, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Avenue when the victim, a 30-year-old man, jumped in front of her car, and he was hit. The victim was then taken to the hospital by medics, but passed away from his injuries.

Police say the driver cooperated and stayed on the scene.

As of right not, police do not know if alcohol or drugs played a factor.

