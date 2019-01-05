Police investigate quadruple stabbing in Eastpointe

- Eastpointe Police are investigating a quadruple stabbing on Rein Avenue Saturday morning that left one man dead and three others injured.

Police say four people were stabbed, including the suspect, who is currently in police custody. The incident happened at approximately 12:40 a.m. Saturday on Rein Avenue, north of Toepfer Drive.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old man from Hamtramck, died from his injuries. The other two victims, both women, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is also expected to survive, after he was stabbed in self-defense.

The circumstances which lead to the stabbings are unknown at this time. However, police say the people involved all knew each other