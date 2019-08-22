< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - A large marijuana grow operation was found when police investigated a shooting and a crash overnight in Royal Oak Township. </p><p>Police responded to a call about a possible shooting in the 2300 block of Garden Lane Wednesday just after 11 p.m. </p><p>When investigators arrived, they found a GMC pickup crashed into a utility poll near the area. </p><p>Troopers followed a trail of blood leading from the truck to a house, and knocked loudly on the door but no one answered. Police say a strong small of marijuana was coming from the house. </p><p>Troopers went inside to try to find the victim but the house was empty. However, a large marijuana grow operation was found in the basement. </p><p>Police were then notified that a person who had been shot was being treated at the hospital, as well as a second victim. </p><p>Police are still working to figure out exactly what happened, and the relationship between the truck and the house and the marijuana. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var 