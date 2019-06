- Ferndale police is looking for a bathroom Peeping Tom.

Saturday night at Soho Lounge around 11:30, he allegedly stuck his head underneath a woman's bathroom stall while she was using the toilet. The woman says the man was in the stall next to her.

"She confronted him - she left her stall, opened the door and confronted him just sitting there masturbating," said Sgt. Baron Brown.

Ferndale police say he wasn't trying to hide anything.

"She walked over to his stall and tried to open the door and it was locked," Brown said. "He actually unlocked the stall, still in the midst of doing what he was doing. There didn't seem to be any urgency in his desire to escape.

Police say when he was finished, he casually walked out of the bar. Soho Lounge, located on Nine Mile near Woodward, handed over surveillance video to detectives and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

"This incident is definitely disturbing," Brown said. "I'm not sure what's going on in someone's mind, when someone is seemingly looking to get caught doing what they're doing."

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s and stands about 6 feet tall.

One thing that stands out, police said, is he has a very soft spoken voice

"We feel like maybe if you're a frequent visitor to our downtown, you might recognize him," Brown said. "We would like you to call us if you do."

Contact Ferndale police at (248) 541-3650 with any information.