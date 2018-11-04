Police looking for four suspects involved in robbing a bicycle taxi on U of M campus

- A Boober Tours driver also known as a bicycle taxi was robbed at gun point on the University of Michigan campus when he gave a ride to four individuals.

The group of men were overheard saying they had no money to pay for the ride, the driver stopped and one suspect produced a handgun.

They took money and a blanket from the driver and fled north on the Diag.

The suspects are described as,

Suspect #1: White or light-skinned black male, between 18-21 years of age. Last seen wearing a Piston's hat, red zip-up sweater, green coat, torn acid-washed jeans and light brown boots.

Suspect #2: Black male, 18-21 years of age, short dreadlocks. Last seen wearing a red shirt with a toy bandoleer over left shoulder, black pants, light-colored shoes and a white baseball hat. The stolen leopard print blanket was draped over his shoulders.

Suspect #3: White male, 18-21 years of age, short dark hair, short beard. Last seen wearing a sleeveless brown coat, black tank top, black pants and black shoes with white soles and a wrestling belt.

Suspect #4: White male, 18-21 years of age, short beard. Last seen wearing a blue jacket with white zippers, beige baseball cap, dark colored jeans and white shoes.

At this time the suspects have not been caught and this is still being investigated.

If you have any information, please contact the University of Michigan division of public safety and security at (734)763-1131.