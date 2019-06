- Police need your assistance in locating 16-year-old Ahlaysi Murphy, missing from her home in Detroit.

She has been missing since June 12th. She was last seen in the 2300 block of Fullerton around 7:00 a.m.

Ahlaysi's mother is concerned for her safety and wants her to return home, saying she has never gone missing before.

Ahlaysi is described as a 16-year old black female, medium brown complexion.



She is in good physical and mental condition.



If anyone has seen Ahlaysi Murphy, or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up