Police looking for suspect who robbed Little Caesars Pizza in Auburn Hills

- Police need assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed the Little Caesars pizza in Auburn Hills Saturday night.

The suspect entered the business with a black automatic pistol, approached the employee at the register and demanded money.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and is believed to have left in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male wearing dark colored clothing with a hood over his head, a dark colored mask, with brown or tan boots with a possible tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or has information about the robbery, please contact

the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9444.

