- The Detroit Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating and identifying two unknown suspects wanted in connection to a Non- Fatal Shooting that occurred on the city's east side early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, around 2:10 a.m. in the 17200 block of Harper, two 33 year old black males were inside the location and had an altercation with the unknown suspect and unknown woman.

As the victims left out of the location shots were fired by the suspect, striking both victims. The unknown suspect and woman fled the location on foot.

Both victims were privately conveyed to the hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30-35 yrs. old, 5'10-6'0", dark complexion, slim build, wearing a navy blue shirt and shorts.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct Unit at 313-596-5540, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.