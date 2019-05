- Police are asking for help in identifying a man whose remains were found last month just off Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

According to the Dearborn Police Department, a transportation company notified police on April 23 that possible human remains were found in a wooded area near Michigan Avenue and Miller Road. The wooded area is not far from I-94 and Michigan Ave.

Confirming the remains were human, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's office determined foul play was not involved.

Police are still trying to determine the man's identity and are asking for the public's help. They say he appears to be an older white male, who was wearing a tan Carhart style jacket, tan pants and an orange knit cap. He wore a brown boot on one foot and a yellow rain boot on the other.

Investigators say he may have been homeless at the time of his death.

Officials say he was wearing a shirt with a distinct image of a dark-haired child near a high wheel bicycle, see the picture above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2240.

"Our relationship with the community is our greatest asset." Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.