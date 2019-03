- Authorities say a police officer was shot while responding to a shooting at a plasma donation center in downtown Kalamazoo.

Portage Public Safety posted on Facebook that the shooting happened near Kalamazoo Avenue and Edwards Street.

Kalamazoo police say the officer's injuries aren't life-threatening. Lisa Walterhouse, an employee at the plasma center, tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that police responded Tuesday after a former employee entered the building and fired shots.

Walterhouse says the gunman told people to call 911. She says, "Then we ran."

FOX 17 reported some ongoing lockdowns in the area while authorities are on scene. The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission is locked down and Shakespeare's Pub says they are temporarily closed.

Police say there's "no active threat" to the public. The statement didn't mention anything about the gunman. A late afternoon news conference is planned.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.