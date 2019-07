- Give the police some credit, they made an arrest pretty quickly after a reported triple shooting this morning.

A 25-year-old was taken into custody without incident after Detroit police searched the city for the suspect involved in a triple shooting Tuesday morning. Happening around 5 a.m., officers responded to reports that a woman, a man and a child had been shot.

"I know who ever done it, should roast in hell," said William Shepard, a neighbor. "How do anyone on Earth hurt a 3-year-old child?"

Along with the suspect, the victims involved include a 39-year-old man, a 29-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son - all shot in the head, all remain in critical condition.

The shooting happened at the 7100 block of Mackenzie Street, near Joy Road and Livernois. The mother's 3-year-old daughter was also hit in the face with a heavy object - possibly a gun, although she has non-life threatening injuries. The mother's third child, her 11-year-old son managed to escape unharmed. He ran to a nearby home where he was rescued and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"I was really shocked. I was standing out and I seen them as they were taking the bodies out. I was in shock. I couldn't believe it happened," said Ladina, another neighbor. "I thought it was somebody that I really knew down there. I know everybody in the building but I'm closer to others."

Police believe that the suspect and the mother had a prior relationship, but wouldn't elaborate on any more details as they continue investigate.

Neighbors however are surprised to see the stroke of violence hit their community. While the individuals had only lived on the block for about a year and didn't know much about them, they said it's a relatively peaceful area.

"To me, they were a peace-loving family. I would see them go out on outings, to the park, different things of that nature," Shepard said. "I would see the mom take the kids to the park. And the little girl was special to me because I knew her."

The 25-year-old will likely face multiple felonies. If something should further happen to the man, the mother or her 8-year-old, more charges will likely follow.