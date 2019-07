- UPDATE: Police have confirmed that 11-year-old Alaya Wedlow has been found safe.

Detroit Police are searching for 11-year-old Alaya Wedlow who was last seen Friday evening around 6 at her home located in the 9000 block of Braile.

It was reported to police that Alaya ran out the house with two boys from the neighborhood and hasn't been seen since.

She is being described as a Black female and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and pink shorts.

Police say Alaya is in good physical and mental condition.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5600 or 313-596-5640.