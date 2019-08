- The Ypsilanti Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 11-year-old Darius Dawyane Ross who was last seen Friday evening around 6:00 in the 200 block of West Michigan.

Police say Darius called home at the time above and was told by his father to be home by 7:00, but never made it. His father searched the area, but was unable to find him.

Darius is around 5'4 and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and black T-shirt, blue gym shorts and black and white shoes.



If you have seen him, you are asked to call the Ypsilanti Police Department at 734-483-9510.