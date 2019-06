- Detroit Police are looking for 13-year-old DaeQuan Spraggings-Cole who was last seen by his mother Friday around 12:30 p.m. at their home located in the 15800 block of Tacoma.

Police say DaQuan left the location without permission and failed to return. His mother reported that he may be riding a white black bike.

DaQuan is around 5'5 and weighs between 110 and 120 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a diamond earring (left ear), a black hoody with white strings and white lettering that reads "Unbro" on the front. He also had on blue stone washed jeans and black Air Force One gym shoes with flowers.

If anyone has seen DaQuan, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.