- Detroit Police are looking for 15-year-old Martina Howard who left an unknown location Friday and failed to return.

Authorities say Martina has gone missing before and her mother is concerned for her safety.

Martina is described as a black female, about 5'7 and 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white Michigan State sweater with pink stretch pants and red and black Jordans.

If anyone has seen Martina, or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.