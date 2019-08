- Wayne Police are on the lookout for a bank robbery.

Investigators say an unarmed man hit the Chase Bank on West Michigan Avenue around 5:00 Wednesday evening, taking cash and fleeing on foot.

"There were a bunch of cops and helicopters up in the air and the guy took off and got away with maybe a thousand dollars," said a concert goer.

It happened just stone's throw away from Goudy Park, where people were beginning to gather for downtown Wayne's concert series.

One of the concerns was the man would evade police and blend into the crowd of roughly1500 people.

"It's scary," said a concert goer. "We want to come out here and have a good time. We don't want to hear about that happening in our town.

Wayne Mayor John Rhaesha gave his opionion on the search.

"There are no issues here, they came through and everything is good," Rhaesha said.

State troopers used a K-9 unit to help Wayne police with their search, but came up empty.

Police say another man in the area was arrested on an unrelated warrant from state police.

Wayne Police Department does not have the best description for the suspect, only describing him as a white man with reddish hair and a mustache or beard.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.