- Police are searching for a missing boater in Lake St. Clair who jumped overboard.

The 43-year-old man was about 2.5 miles out of the Clinton River when he jumped into the lake, at about 8:10 p.m.

The man was with his girlfriend near the Selfridge Air National Guard base when he went into the water and never resurfaced.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division and Dive Teams are actively searching. Police say they will continue to investigate and release further details in the Tuesday morning.