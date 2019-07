- Washtenaw County Sheriffs have confirmed the shooting of a 22-year-old Ypsilanti resident Friday night.

On July 26th around 8:05 p.m. in the 8700 block of Spinnaker Way in Ypsilanti Township sheriffs responded to reports of shots being fired with one person shot.

When sheriffs arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound, whom they later identified as Andre Smith. Despite performing life-saving efforts Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooting occurred while there was a gathering at the Ford Lake Apartment Complex near the pool area.

Shots were exchanged by several people according to police.

However, Smith was the only person known to be shot police say. There were numerous witnesses present during the time of the incident and who were at the pool and in the immediate area.

Police are requesting assistance from the community to help identify the suspect (s) involved in the incident.

If you have any information please call 911, the W.C.S.O. Confidential Tip Line at (734) 973-7711 or 1-800-SPEAK UP.

