- Detroit Police are looking for two suspects involved in a non-fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m. in the 15400 block of Meyers.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old, man, and his friends were walking northbound on Meyers near Keeler and the suspects were walking southbound. When the groups met, the two suspects asked if the victim and his friends wanted to buy some marijuana, in which they refused and continued walking.

Witnesses say after the victim refused to purchase the marijuana, one of the suspects produced a handgun and shot him.

The suspects then fled the scene in bronze Buick LeSabre.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. He was listed in temporary serious condition.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s, 5’11”, dark complected and was last seen wearing a gray hoody with black pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male, mid to late 20’s, 6’4”. He was last seen wearing a dark green hoody.

