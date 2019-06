- Detroit Police are looking for the suspects involved in a carjacking that happened Saturday morning right before 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Franklin.

Police say the victim, a 56-year-old man, was walking to his car when two suspects came up from behind and stated "run them pockets". The victim then gave the suspects his car keys, and they drove off from the scene.

One of the suspects is being described as a black man who was wearing a dark top and jeans and was carrying a handgun. There is no description for the second suspect at the moment.

The car that was taken from the victim is a 2010 dark gray Cadillac SRX.

If you have any information on the carjacking, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.