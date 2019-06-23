< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414308993" data-article-version="1.0">Police searching the area for a missing woman reported as suicidal in Commerce Township</h1>
</header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414308993-414308931">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/SUCICIDAL%20MISSING%20PERSON_1561324950235.jpg_7434316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/SUCICIDAL%20MISSING%20PERSON_1561324950235.jpg_7434316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/SUCICIDAL%20MISSING%20PERSON_1561324950235.jpg_7434316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/SUCICIDAL%20MISSING%20PERSON_1561324950235.jpg_7434316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/SUCICIDAL%20MISSING%20PERSON_1561324950235.jpg_7434316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/SUCICIDAL%20MISSING%20PERSON_1561324950235.jpg_7434316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414308993-414308931" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/SUCICIDAL%20MISSING%20PERSON_1561324950235.jpg_7434316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/SUCICIDAL%20MISSING%20PERSON_1561324950235.jpg_7434316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> 2)</strong> - Oakland County Sheriff Deputies and Commerce Fire Department are searching the area for a missing woman who is reported as suicidal. </p><p>Around 7 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the 2800 block of Pinto Drive for a report of a missing person. The husband of the missing woman indicated that Friday he found his wife holding his handgun with a single bullet. </p><p>He managed to get the weapon from his wife and minutes later she went for a walk but failed to return home. After calling police the husband informed them that his wife struggles with depression and doesn't take her recommended medication. The husband told police he discovered his wife searching the internet on ways to hang yourself with an electrical cord. </p><p>The woman left her home without taking her cell phone, house keys, personal identification, or money. Deputies conducted a thorough search of the home with no luck in locating her. </p><p>She is described as 5'3, 120 pounds and shoulder-length brown hair; she also has a large tattoo of a rose with a top hat on the upper arm. She was last seen wearing a blue and grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. </p><p>Please reach out to the Oakland County Sheriff's with any information. </p><p>If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741 </p><p>CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. 