- A mother's story of being carjacked with her 1-year-old still in the vehicle have police skeptical about the story's legitimacy.

At about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman told police she was in her 2006 blue Chevy Cobalt near Schaefer and the Lodge freeway with her son, when a man shoved her out of her car. He then allegedly drove off with her 1-year-old still inside.

A good Samaratin spotted the woman and gave her a lift to the Detroit police 10th Precinct.

However, investigators say the woman's story has now changed, and aren't sure what to believe.

In her second telling, she was carjacked at Grand River Avenue and Livernois Street. The man who drove off with her car, dropped the child at his grandfather's house on Ward Street. Police swarmed the home and found the child safe.

But that's not the end of the story. Sources claim the man who attacked her had been the mom's drug dealer for the last 12 years. To confuse things even more, a witness told police the child had been dropped off at the same home on Ward Street at 5 p.m. the day before.

Police are still investigating along with child protective services.