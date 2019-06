- Police are looking for a 32-year-old man after a domestic violence incident Tuesday morning at a home on Grand Street.

Police surrounded the home with guns drawn early that morning thinking the suspect may have been inside, but later determined no one was in the house.

We're told the man assaulted his girlfriend, threatened her with a knife and a gun and held her hostage. She escaped when he fell asleep, and he apparently left the home at some point as well.

Police are still looking for him at this time.