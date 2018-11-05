Political expert predicts weather impacts election

- Election Day has arrived and gubernatorial candidates Republican Bill Schuette and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer have their sights set on metro Detroit.

"Macomb County, Oakland County, Wayne, southeastern Michigan is where it's at," Schuette said.

Both candidates are vying for votes in metro Detroit. Whitmer is talking topics but talking tone too.

"I think people want to be a part of something positive. We have to get back to building coalitions and this is about what kind of leadership we think we deserve in this country and in our state," Whitmer said.

Schuette is telling reporters he believes this race is razor thin, even predicting a win with a two percent difference between him and his opponent. Political correspondent Tim Skubick says a third party may have a monumental impact on the governors race: Mother Nature.

"If you are a staunch supporter of candidate A or B, are you are willing to go out in the blazing rain, in high-winds and stand in line to vote for your candidate? If you answer yes, then that candidate will be grateful to you for his or her entire life. If the answer is no, it's not enough motivation to go out in that lousy weather, then it's a detriment for the candidates and that's what they're trying to figure out at this hour," Skubick said.

Schuette has cued up the progress report of Michigan under the leadership of his boss, Governor Rick Snyder. That's what he's using as a blueprint for the next four years.

"Remember eight years ago -- we're on the map, barely breathing, 15 percent unemployment, 500,000 lost jobs. We are not going back," he said.

Whitmer is tossing water onto the argument, suggesting that things can get better.

"It's really important that people get out and vote and they bring everyone they know to the polls. Who is governor is impacts our lives in profound ways from the minute we turn on the tap to brush our teeth, to the schools our kids go to, to fixing the damn roads," she said.

Some of the roads she has traveled on surprised even political insiders. Whitmer has done better so far in polling in Grand Rapids than most had expected. Schuette has a strong-hold up north with a solid Republican backing, so Skubick says we should all watch carefully to what happens in Oakland County.

"Particularly, the female vote and more specifically the angry female vote. Some women think they were duped by Mr. Trump in 2016, when they voted for him and come heck or high water and some say they're not going do it again. But be careful, not all women are anti-Trump, there are plenty of female supporters of Donald Trump but Oakland County could be the key to this outcome," he said.