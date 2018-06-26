Pontiac man injured by stun gun sues sheriff's deputies

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit man is suing two sheriff's deputies after suffering injuries from being immobilized with a stun gun while riding his bicycle.

MLive.com reports that 59-year-old Ronnie Flemming alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was falsely arrested and unjustly assaulted by Oakland County deputies in July 2017. Flemming also says his civil rights were violated when the deputies fired a Taser into his hip while biking, causing him to fall and strike his face against a curb.

The lawsuit says Flemming received 10 stitches and several bone fractures.

The deputies say Flemming fit the description of a wanted parole absconder. Both men are black, in their 50s and have graying beards. Deputies allege they feared Flemming had a weapon after he disobeyed multiple orders to stop fleeing and reached into his pocket during the chase.

