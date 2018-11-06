Pot, potholes and Trump cited for big numbers at polls

- The mood is high and people are excited for today's midterm election.

There are more people heading to the polls than ever before on Tuesday with plenty of issues driving the foot traffic.

"I ride a motorcycle, so roads are definitely an issue around here," said one man.

"Let's fix the roads that's the number one issue," said another voter.

"For me it's the medical marijuana, legalization of marijuana issue," said one voter.

FOX 2: "Do you think marijuana in Proposal 1, is really getting people to the polls?"

"Yes, I think people should get out and vote for yes for it, for sure, without a doubt," the voter said.

"I don't agree with the marijuana proposal," said another voter.

There is one issue that divides a lot of people - and brings people to the polls, and that would be President Donald Trump.

Is he that much of an influence in this election?

"I do yes, that's why people are out here at the polls today," said one woman.

OK, that was Oakland County let's see Macomb County.

In Macomb County does Donald Trump have that kind of influence?

"Yes we are here because we support (Trump's) agenda," said the voter. "We support (him), we support the country."

So even though he didn't campaign lately in Michigan, like roads and pot, the president is getting people to the polls.

