President Donald Trump is coming to Grand Rapids March 28 at Van Andel Arena March 28.

It is the eighteenth Make America Great Again rally that President Trump has held in Michigan and the sixth rally in Grand Rapids since he first began his race for president in June, 2015.

"President Trump looks forward to joining the great people of Michigan as he shares the successes of his administration and the work still left to be done," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. "While President Trump has made good on his promises to American workers, 2020 Democrats are embracing radical socialist policies like the Green New Deal, which would raise taxes on all Americans and is opposed by the AFL-CIO because it would harm millions of its members and threaten their jobs.

"While Democrat proposals would cause irreparable harm to the American economy, President Trump has added hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs in just two years, a drastic change from Obama's disastrous two terms."

The event is general admission. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the event at 7 p.m. Van Andel Arena is located at 130 W. Fulton, Grand Rapids, 49503.