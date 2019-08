- President Trump tweeted Monday morning that he wants to enforce "strong background checks" in response to the duo of mass shootings that happened over the weekend.

"We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded," he said around 7 a.m.. "We can never forget them, and those many who came before them."

We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

....this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

In what is a potential precursor to remarks he will give later Monday morning, he proposed combining the legislation on gun control with "needed immigration reform" as an option for implementing stricter limitations on purchasing firearms.

A total of 29 people were killed in two mass shootings on Saturday and Sunday. Twenty people were killed at a strip mall in El Paso, Texas on Saturday and nine people were killed in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump directed criticism at media companies, saying that fake news "has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years."

The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Trump is expected to speak around 10 a.m.. Fox 2 will stream his remarks on our Facebook page when he goes live.