Prosecutor to ask two decades' old convictions be dismissed in Wayne Co.

- Wayne County Prosecutors are hoping to right some wrongs decades later. Officials will be asking a judge Thursday morning to dismiss two separate convictions.

The first case stems from back in 1993 when Kevin Lackey was convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl.

The victim, though, never identified him as the suspect who attacked her. Rather, it was a police dog that connected evidence at the scene to Lackey's house. Lackey was a friend of the family's who had been over at the house many times. Prosecutors say that evidence is now profoundly invalid.

The second case in question involves a murder conviction from 2007.

That suspect, Michael Powels, was sentenced to 45-75 years in prison for shooting and killed a Detroit man. But it was later learned a witness gave false testimony, and some of that testimony helped result in Powels' conviction.

Prosecutors will ask for convictions in both cases to be dismissed. Hearings are scheduled Thursday morning in Detroit.

