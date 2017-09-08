Protest held in response to deadly Michigan State Police chase

“We're talking about the death of a 15 year old child,” said Rev. David Bullock, protest organizer.

Damon Grimes was killed on August 26th when he was riding his ATV on city streets on Detroit’s east side – refusing to stop.

A Michigan State Trooper allegedly Tasered him right before he crashed.

Protesters gathered in front of the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office this Friday and in front of Detroit Police Headquarters last Friday.

“Justice is bringing to justice the officers involved for the murder of Damon Grimes. That's why we are here,” said Rev. W.J. Rideout, protest organizer.

Trooper Mark Bessner is suspended with pay pending two investigations – one by MSP and another by Detroit Police.

“The State Police does their investigation, Detroit police does thier investigation and those two are presented to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office,” said Deputy Chief Elvin Barren, Detroit Police Department.

“We want Chief Craig to make the Grimes investigation a priority – number one. Let's get all of the resources that are available at DPD behind it,” said Rev. Bullock. “Let’s get this done.”

Once Michigan State Police and Detroit Police conduct their own investigations, they will hand off their finding to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. From there, the Prosecutors Office will conduct a separate investigation before deciding whether to press charges.