- Detroit's first PGA event has been in the works for years. However when it came to its planning phases, volunteers had to rush to get everything set up.

Requiring the help of 2,400 volunteers, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said he was super excited for the golfing to get underway.

"You know what? It is unbelievable. I don't know how else to describe it. Looking around, seeing everything, watching the cadillacs drive by, seeing the people walking around smiles on their faces," he said.

Detroit's innagural Rocket Mortgage Classic kicks off this week, featuring top tier talent from golf's best.

He said players are excited for the tournament and residents are excited to see the increased awareness.