Racist fliers found on Eastern Michigan University campus

- Fliers promoting a white supremacist organization were found on several buildings at Eastern Michigan University Friday.



‘Identity Evropa’ is spreading its so-called message all over the college campus, causing some students to feel uneasy. One flyer reads, “Our Generation, Our Future, Our Last Chance.”

“What’s that supposed to mean? Our last chance to be Nazis? That’s not a good thing to be,” said Liz Stoll, an EMU student.

“I’m kind of hearing that there’s a push to save the good old boys type of deal and it’s kind of frustrating because I thought that was a thing of the past,” said Dylan, another EMU student.

As EMU continues to deal with a few looking to express their message of hate and bigotry, this particular organization has been targeting campuses across the country.



According to its Twitter page, the group has been posting the same flyers at the University of Virginia, Bristol Community College, and even San Diego State University - just to name a few.



A spokesperson for EMU issued a statement saying the flyers and the hateful message completely counter Eastern's core values of diversity, inclusiveness and respect.

A political science student who works with the University’s president expressed his disappointment in the group targeting his school.



“I cannot speak for President Smith, but I can tell you that as someone who’s my mentor and someone who I interact with on a daily basis, he is all about diversity and inclusiveness here at EMU.”



Fox 2 reached out to Identity Evropa for a comment, but has not received a response. Meantime, campus officials have removed all posted flyers by the group.

