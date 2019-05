- It was an exciting day for hundreds of young students in Detroit who received new bikes from the Red Wings and Chevrolet on Wednesday.

Hundreds of students from Detroit Public Schools Community District filled up the seats at Little Caesars Arena -- not to see a game or a show but to receive a new bike and helmet. It's all part of the Road and Bicycle Safety Program. This is the second straight year the Red Wings have partnered with Chevrolet to surprise more than 500 second grade students from seven DPSCD schools with bikes and equipment.

"For us to give back in any type of way, it's really rewarding," Luke Witkowski said.

Officials say the new bikes celebrate the students' completion of the Road and Bicycle Safety Program, which allows students learn riding safety during their physical education classes. At Wednesday's assembly, each bike was lined up and tagged with the student's name.

"I just love seeing how excited the kids get," said Danny DeKeyser.

The students say it's a great way to end the school year.

"I'm going to tell them that I got a new bike from the Red Wings," one student said.

For the Red Wings, it's all about giving back

"It's like a kid on Christmas Day. It's a great program," said Chris Granger with Ilitch Holdings.