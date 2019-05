- Police are investigating a possible stabbing near Beech Daly and Six Mile Road.

Neighbors said it was a chaotic scene.

"My wife said somebody was screaming outside and I came out here and saw the man laying on the ground with the woman next to him," Anthony Armstrong said. "It looked like he was bleeding from the chest. I wanted to help, but I saw the police and ambulances here."

Armstrong also said the man was not moving at the time of the incident which happened at about 7 p.m.

"She was frantic, moving back and forth with blood all over her hands," he said. "(Police) took her away in the police car."

